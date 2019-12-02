  • You are here
  Unlock statement on the London Bridge attack

Unlock statement on the London Bridge attack

Monday, 02 December 2019

Below is a statement from Christopher Stacey, co-director of Unlock, following the tragic events of Friday 30th November at London Bridge.

“Last Friday, the work of our friends and colleagues at Learning Together was thrust into the spotlight in the very worst way. Our thoughts are with them and their families.

“The transformational power of education has been demonstrated, time and again. The actions of one person should not overshadow the life-changing impact on so many others – as evidenced by the brave and selfless actions of others at the event.

“We will continue to support and promote rehabilitative opportunities for people with criminal records, including the small proportion who have spent time in prison. We will do this because doing so is to all our benefit. Enabling people who have offended the chance to change and to move on positively is socially, economically and morally right.

“The aim of terrorism is to destroy our values and beliefs. We won’t allow these events to destroy our belief in the power of all people to do better.”

