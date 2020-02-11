Unlock speaks to Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour about the launch of it’s #Fairchecks campaign

by / Tuesday, 11 February 2020 / Published in Campaigns, News @ Unlock, News & Media, News on policy issues, Unlock in the media

Together with the charity Transform Justice, Unlock has launched the #FairChecks movement to help push for a fresh start for the criminal records system.

In this programme, Woman’s Hour’s Jenni Murray, talks to two women who have experienced problems with having to disclose their criminal records and to Unlock’s Policy & Practice Lead, Rachel Tynan. Rachel explains the need for the #Fairchecks movement and how people can support the campaign.

 

Following the launch, Unlock’s Co-director, Christopher Stacey spoke to BBC Radio Kent about the #Fairchecks movement and the issues people face when having to declare their convictions.

 

