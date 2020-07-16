Prison philanthropist Edwina Grosvenor talks to Unlock’s co-director Christopher Stacey
Prison philanthropist and prison reformer Edwina Grosvenor interviews Christopher Stacey, Co-director of Unlock as part of her Justice podcast series. They discuss how people often face stigma and obstacles because of their criminal record – long after they have served their sentence. Chris explains that in the UK, I in 6 people have criminal records and how the current system of criminal record checks isn’t fit for purpose – with information being shared with potential employers that isn’t relevant and with wide-spread employment practices are too often grounded in prejudice, causing significant harm to individuals trying to get on with their lives.
You can listen to the full podcast here.
