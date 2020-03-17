Our response to Covid-19

In response to the latest government advice on Covid-19, and in particular in advising social distancing and working from home where possible, today we have temporarily closed the Unlock office and we have put into action the contingency plans that we had been developing in recent weeks.

We will continue to help, represent and campaign for people with criminal records in the best way that we can. Our helpline is still open, Monday to Friday 10am to 4pm, although we have less people available to answer calls than normal. If you struggle to get through you can leave us a message, but we are in a better position to respond to queries by email – you can email the helpline team at advice@unlock.org.uk.

We have been in touch with those individuals and organisations that had booked training courses in the coming weeks to rearrange these for July onwards.

You can still get in touch with us in the usual ways and follow our work through twitter.

Written by Christopher Stacey, Co-director