New trustees appointed to Unlock

We’re pleased to announce the appointment of four new trustees who join our board this month:

Steve Lorber is solicitor specialising in employment law and workplace data privacy together with advice on charity law and governance; Emma Wilson is a qualified solicitor, currently working as a consultant. She is a volunteer for the charity StoryBook Dads in HMP Wandsworth and as an Independent Monitoring Board member at a women’s prison; Mike Pattinson is a Senior Executive within Change, Grow, Live, a charity providing services including drug and alcohol treatment and rehabilitative interventions in the justice system; and Mandy Mahil whose personal experience of the criminal justice system supports her work with a number of organisations to promote reform in the British criminal justice system and improve the prospects of people with criminal convictions.

Find out more details about our new trustees.

Each of the new trustees brings with them a wealth of experience and talent and are a welcome addition to the current board of trustees. They have an innate understanding of the challenges facing people with convictions, as well as having a broad range of skills valuable expertise to support the most effective governance of the charity.

Unlock’s Chair, Zoë Veater commented: