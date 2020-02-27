  • You are here
  • New trustees appointed to Unlock

by / Thursday, 27 February 2020 / Published in Latest, News @ Unlock, News & Media

We’re pleased to announce the appointment of four new trustees who join our board this month: 

Steve Lorber is solicitor specialising in employment law and workplace data privacy together with advice on charity law and governance; Emma Wilson is a qualified solicitor, currently working as a consultant. She is a volunteer for the charity StoryBook Dads in HMP Wandsworth and as an Independent Monitoring Board member at a women’s prison; Mike Pattinson is a Senior Executive within Change, Grow, Live, a charity providing services including drug and alcohol treatment and rehabilitative interventions in the justice system; and Mandy Mahil whose personal experience of the criminal justice system supports her work with a number of organisations to promote reform in the British criminal justice system and improve the prospects of people with criminal convictions.

Each of the new trustees brings with them a wealth of experience and talent and are a welcome addition to the current board of trustees. They have an innate understanding of the challenges facing people with convictions, as well as having a broad range of skills valuable expertise to support the most effective governance of the charity.   

Unlock’s Chair, Zoë Veater commented:

“As small charity, we were blown away by the standard of applicants for the advertised trustee positions. We were lucky to have the opportunity to meet some exceptional candidates. The new trustees we are welcoming to our board all bring both vital skills but also importantly, passion for our mission.   This can only strengthen and consolidate our work in the sector, to ensure that those with convictions can move on positively in their lives with a full understanding of the landscape and with the support of an organisation which recognises their voice.”  

