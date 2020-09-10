Introducing two new team members

We’re pleased to welcome two new colleagues to the team at Unlock: Sam Doohan – our first Policy Officer – and Ruth Davies – our first Digital and Communications Manager.

We’re a small team with big ambitions, and these two new roles will help us to broaden our reach and increase our impact through digital, policy and influencing.

Sam will build on Unlock’s recent success – including successful legal intervention in the Supreme Court, the #FairChecks movement and work on the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 – to influence policy makers and key stakeholders to secure changes to legislation and government policy.

Sam said:

‘Criminal records unfairly impact the lives of millions of people. Everyone deserves the chance to move on with their life without facing stigma or discrimination. Unlock have had some major successes in the past few years, and it’s my job make sure that they keep happening.’

As the charity’s first Digital and Communications Manager, Ruth will co-ordinate Unlock’s digital presence to ensure that we reach as many people as possible, optimising our digital tools – websites, video, communications, email and social media. She will also work with the team to increase awareness of Unlock’s work, and support our policy and influencing work to challenge the stigma and discrimination that people face.

Ruth said: