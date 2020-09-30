Monthly update – September 2020

/ / Published in Information Hub, News @ Unlock, News & Media

We’ve just published our update for September 2020.

This months update includes:

  1. An update to our A-Z of job roles and their eligibility for basic, standard and enhanced criminal record checks.
  2. A personal story from an individual who has been accepted onto a university course to study digital forensics following a conviction for assault.
  3. A link to a discussion on theForum from an individual sharing his experience of a whistle-blower disclosing his spent conviction to his employer.
  4. Unlocks response to the Ministry of Justice plans to make reforms to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974.
  5. A link to a report published by Unlock and the Prison Reform Trust exploring employers attitudes towards hiring people convicted of sexual offences.

 

The full update provides a summary of:

  1. the latest updates to our self-help information site for people with convictions
  2. recent posts to our online magazine, theRecord
  3. discussions on our online forum
  4. other news and developments that might be of interest to individuals with a criminal record.

Read the September 2020 update in full.

Best wishes,

Unlock

Notes

  • All previous updates can be found in full in the ‘Latest updates’ section of our Information Hub
  • For more self-help information, please visit hub.unlock.org.uk
  • If you have any questions about this information, please contact our helpline
  • If you’ve been forwarded this email, you can sign up to receive these updates directly by clicking here and selecting to receive ‘News/updates for people with convictions’
  • If you have found this information use, please leave us your feedback and/or consider making a donation.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

What you can read next

Taxi! New guidance for licensing authorities recommends exclusions for even minor convictions
Disclosure workshops for individuals – one year on
Has a criminal record in early adulthood held you back? We want to hear from you!