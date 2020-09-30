Monthly update – September 2020

We’ve just published our update for September 2020.
This months update includes:
- An update to our A-Z of job roles and their eligibility for basic, standard and enhanced criminal record checks.
- A personal story from an individual who has been accepted onto a university course to study digital forensics following a conviction for assault.
- A link to a discussion on theForum from an individual sharing his experience of a whistle-blower disclosing his spent conviction to his employer.
- Unlocks response to the Ministry of Justice plans to make reforms to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974.
- A link to a report published by Unlock and the Prison Reform Trust exploring employers attitudes towards hiring people convicted of sexual offences.
The full update provides a summary of:
- the latest updates to our self-help information site for people with convictions
- recent posts to our online magazine, theRecord
- discussions on our online forum
- other news and developments that might be of interest to individuals with a criminal record.
Read the September 2020 update in full.
Best wishes,
Unlock
Notes
- All previous updates can be found in full in the ‘Latest updates’ section of our Information Hub
- For more self-help information, please visit hub.unlock.org.uk
- If you have any questions about this information, please contact our helpline
- If you’ve been forwarded this email, you can sign up to receive these updates directly by clicking here and selecting to receive ‘News/updates for people with convictions’
- If you have found this information use, please leave us your feedback and/or consider making a donation.