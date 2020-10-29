Monthly update – October 2020

We’ve just published our update for October 2020.
This months update includes:
- New information about the EU Settlement Scheme for applicants with a criminal record.
- An advice post on travelling to the EU after 1 January 2021.
- A personal story from James setting out his experiences of applying to university with a criminal record.
- A link to a discussion on theForum around sentencing and whether sentences are considered fair and just.
- A link to our autumn 2020 newsletter which provides an update on the news at Unlock in the last 3 months.
- Details of our next criminal records webinar on Wednesday 2 December 2020.
The full update provides a summary of:
- the latest updates to our self-help information site for people with convictions
- recent posts to our online magazine, theRecord
- discussions on our online forum
- other news and developments that might be of interest to individuals with a criminal record.
Read the October 2020 update in full.
Best wishes,
Unlock
Notes
- All previous updates can be found in full in the ‘Latest updates’ section of our Information Hub
- For more self-help information, please visit hub.unlock.org.uk
- If you have any questions about this information, please contact our helpline
- If you’ve been forwarded this email, you can sign up to receive these updates directly by clicking here and selecting to receive ‘News/updates for people with convictions’
- If you have found this information use, please leave us your feedback and/or consider making a donation.