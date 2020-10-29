Monthly update – October 2020

We’ve just published our update for October 2020.

This months update includes:

  1. New information about the EU Settlement Scheme for applicants with a criminal record.
  2. An advice post on travelling to the EU after 1 January 2021.
  3. A personal story from James setting out his experiences of applying to university with a criminal record.
  4. A link to a discussion on theForum around sentencing and whether sentences are considered fair and just.
  5. A link to our autumn 2020 newsletter which provides an update on the news at Unlock in the last 3 months.
  6. Details of our next criminal records webinar on Wednesday 2 December 2020.

 

The full update provides a summary of:

  1. the latest updates to our self-help information site for people with convictions
  2. recent posts to our online magazine, theRecord
  3. discussions on our online forum
  4. other news and developments that might be of interest to individuals with a criminal record.

Read the October 2020 update in full.

Best wishes,

Unlock

Notes

  • All previous updates can be found in full in the ‘Latest updates’ section of our Information Hub
  • For more self-help information, please visit hub.unlock.org.uk
  • If you have any questions about this information, please contact our helpline
  • If you’ve been forwarded this email, you can sign up to receive these updates directly by clicking here and selecting to receive ‘News/updates for people with convictions’
  • If you have found this information use, please leave us your feedback and/or consider making a donation.
