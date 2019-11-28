Monthly update – November 2019

by / Thursday, 28 November 2019 / Published in Information Hub, News @ Unlock, News & Media

We’ve just published our update for November 2019.

This months update includes:

  1. Examples of templates which can be used to challenge an ineligible check being carried out by the Disclosure and Barring Service.
  2. A link to a survey asking users of our Information Hub for their thoughts and opinions about the site.
  3. A personal story highlighting the challenges of being in a relationship with someone who has been convicted of a sexual offence.
  4. A link to a discussion on theForum from an individual who is finding it difficult getting into work due to his criminal record and gaps in his CV.
  5. Details of Unlock’s Annual Report 2018-19 which provides an overview of what we’ve been doing during the year.

The full update provides a summary of:

  1. the latest updates to our self-help information site for people with convictions
  2. recent posts to our online magazine, theRecord
  3. discussions on our online forum
  4. other news and developments that might be of interest to individuals with a criminal record.

Read the November 2019 update in full.

Best wishes,

Unlock

Notes

  • All previous updates can be found in full in the ‘Latest updates’ section of our Information Hub
  • For more self-help information, please visit hub.unlock.org.uk
  • If you have any questions about this information, please contact our helpline
  • If you’ve been forwarded this email, you can sign up to receive these updates directly by clicking here and selecting to receive ‘News/updates for people with convictions’
  • If you have found this information use, please leave us your feedback and/or consider making a donation.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Media enquiries

Latest news

Read more news here

Have your say!

TOP
We use cookies on this website to help us improve it.
Find out more about how we use cookies in our privacy policy - click here
Click here to remove this notice