Monthly update – November 2020

We’ve just published our update for November 2020.
This months update includes:
- New guidance explaining the rules on what is disclosed on (and removed from) standard and enhanced criminal record checks following changes to the filtering rules which came into effect on 28 November 2020.
- A personal story from Roger describing his experience of volunteering at Unlock.
- A link to a discussion on theForum from an individual wanting to find out whether his recent caution will affect his application for settled status.
- Details of the award given to Unlock by the Criminal Justice Alliance for ‘Outstanding National Organisation’.
- A link to Christopher Stacey’s blog on changes to the filtering rules and why there still remains a need for further reform.
The full update provides a summary of:
- the latest updates to our self-help information site for people with convictions
- recent posts to our online magazine, theRecord
- discussions on our online forum
- other news and developments that might be of interest to individuals with a criminal record.
Read the November 2020 update in full.
