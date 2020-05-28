Monthly update – May 2020

We’ve just published our update for May 2020.

This months update includes:

New information on applying for an anonymity order if you’re considering bringing a claim against an employer at an employment tribunal. An update to our page on Covid-19 – Key information for people with criminal records to reflect the amended restrictions now that lock-down has started to ease. A personal story from an individual who successfully applied for a volunteering role with the Samaritans with an unspent conviction. A link to a discussion on theForum from an individual looking for advice on moving abroad whilst on the Sex Offenders Register. Details of a survey being carried out by Unlock to help us have a better understanding of the challenges being faced by people with a criminal record as a result of Covid-19.

The full update provides a summary of:

Read the May 2020 update in full.

Best wishes,

Unlock

Notes