Monthly update – May 2020

We’ve just published our update for May 2020.

This months update includes:

  1. New information on applying for an anonymity order if you’re considering bringing a claim against an employer at an employment tribunal.
  2. An update to our page on Covid-19 – Key information for people with criminal records to reflect the amended restrictions now that lock-down has started to ease.
  3. A personal story from an individual who successfully applied for a volunteering role with the Samaritans with an unspent conviction.
  4. A link to a discussion on theForum from an individual looking for advice on moving abroad whilst on the Sex Offenders Register.
  5. Details of a survey being carried out by Unlock to help us have a better understanding of the challenges being faced by people with a criminal record as a result of Covid-19.

 

The full update provides a summary of:

  1. the latest updates to our self-help information site for people with convictions
  2. recent posts to our online magazine, theRecord
  3. discussions on our online forum
  4. other news and developments that might be of interest to individuals with a criminal record.

Read the May 2020 update in full.

Best wishes,

Unlock

Notes

  • All previous updates can be found in full in the ‘Latest updates’ section of our Information Hub
  • For more self-help information, please visit hub.unlock.org.uk
  • If you have any questions about this information, please contact our helpline
  • If you’ve been forwarded this email, you can sign up to receive these updates directly by clicking here and selecting to receive ‘News/updates for people with convictions’
  • If you have found this information use, please leave us your feedback and/or consider making a donation.
