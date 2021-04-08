Monthly update – March 2021

We’ve just published our update for March 2021.

This months update includes:

  1. New information on sexual offence convictions: what you need to know.
  2. An advice post setting out what you do (and do not) need to disclose when applying for a job with probation.
  3. personal story which looks at the true cost of an IPP sentence. 
  4. link to a discussion on theForum from an individual looking for advice on applying for a visa to visit the USA.
  5. A link to a report published by Unlock on the impact of criminal records on women.

The full update provides a summary of:

  1. the latest updates to our self-help information site for people with convictions
  2. recent posts to our online magazine, theRecord
  3. discussions on our online forum
  4. other news and developments that might be of interest to individuals with a criminal record.

Read the March 2021 update in full.

Best wishes,

Unlock

