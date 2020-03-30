Monthly update – March 2020
by Debbie Sadler (Advice Manager) / Monday, 30 March 2020 / Published in Information Hub, News @ Unlock, News & Media
We’ve just published our update for March 2020.
This months update includes:
- An update to our page on types of criminal record checks to include details of the number of checks carried out in a year and the percentage of these that disclose information relating to cautions/convictions.
- A personal story from an employer whose attitude towards “offenders” changed after their friend received a criminal record.
- An article outlining the benefits of sharing experiences and receiving support from online communities such as the Unlock forum.
- A link to a discussion on theForum highlighting some of the issues faced by people with a criminal record who are interested in volunteering.
- Details of a job vacancy at Unlock for a Fundraising Manager.
The full update provides a summary of:
- the latest updates to our self-help information site for people with convictions
- recent posts to our online magazine, theRecord
- discussions on our online forum
- other news and developments that might be of interest to individuals with a criminal record.
Read the March 2020 update in full.
Best wishes,
Unlock
