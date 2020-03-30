Monthly update – March 2020

by / Monday, 30 March 2020 / Published in Information Hub, News @ Unlock, News & Media

We’ve just published our update for March 2020.

This months update includes:

  1. An update to our page on types of criminal record checks to include details of the number of checks carried out in a year and the percentage of these that disclose information relating to cautions/convictions.
  2. A personal story from an employer whose attitude towards “offenders” changed after their friend received a criminal record.
  3. An article outlining the benefits of sharing experiences and receiving support from online communities such as the Unlock forum.
  4. A link to a discussion on theForum highlighting some of the issues faced by people with a criminal record who are interested in volunteering.
  5. Details of a job vacancy at Unlock for a Fundraising Manager.

 

The full update provides a summary of:

  1. the latest updates to our self-help information site for people with convictions
  2. recent posts to our online magazine, theRecord
  3. discussions on our online forum
  4. other news and developments that might be of interest to individuals with a criminal record.

Read the March 2020 update in full.

Best wishes,

Unlock

Notes

  • All previous updates can be found in full in the ‘Latest updates’ section of our Information Hub
  • For more self-help information, please visit hub.unlock.org.uk
  • If you have any questions about this information, please contact our helpline
  • If you’ve been forwarded this email, you can sign up to receive these updates directly by clicking here and selecting to receive ‘News/updates for people with convictions’
  • If you have found this information use, please leave us your feedback and/or consider making a donation.
