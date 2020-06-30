Monthly update – June 2020

We’ve just published our update for June 2020.

This months update includes:

  1. An infographic setting out details of the number of people we supported in 2019/20 through out helpline and online sites.
  2. An update to our list of ban the box employers to include details of companies that have recently signed up to remove the box on application forms which asks about criminal records.
  3. A personal story from an individual whose conviction has just become spent but wants more to be done to reform the criminal records disclosure regime.
  4. A link to a discussion on theForum from an individual who, after disclosing his conviction to his local authority has been told that he can’t join/stay on the housing register for at least 2 years. 
  5. Details of a briefing paper we’ve just published calling on the government to use financial incentives to improve the employment prospects for people with convictions.
  6. A call out to anybody who has any experience of applying to a ‘ban the box’ employer for a job.

 

The full update provides a summary of:

  1. the latest updates to our self-help information site for people with convictions
  2. recent posts to our online magazine, theRecord
  3. discussions on our online forum
  4. other news and developments that might be of interest to individuals with a criminal record.

Read the June 2020 update in full.

Best wishes,

Unlock

Notes

  • All previous updates can be found in full in the ‘Latest updates’ section of our Information Hub
  • For more self-help information, please visit hub.unlock.org.uk
  • If you have any questions about this information, please contact our helpline
  • If you’ve been forwarded this email, you can sign up to receive these updates directly by clicking here and selecting to receive ‘News/updates for people with convictions’
  • If you have found this information use, please leave us your feedback and/or consider making a donation.
