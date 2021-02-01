Monthly update – January 2021

We’ve just published our update for January 2021.
This months update includes:
- An advice post on changes to immigration rules and travel to Europe from 1 January 2021.
- A personal story from an individual who has benefitted from changes to the filtering rules which came into effect in November 2020 and now has a clean DBS certificate.
- A link to a discussion on theForum from an individual looking for advice on disclosing his conviction for a role involving an enhanced DBS check.
- A link to Unlocks Annual Report 2019-20.
- Details of a new vacancy at Unlock for the role of Chief Executive Officer.
