Monthly update – January 2021

/ / Published in Information Hub, News @ Unlock, News & Media

We’ve just published our update for January 2021.

This months update includes:

  1. An advice post on changes to immigration rules and travel to Europe from 1 January 2021.
  2. personal story from an individual who has benefitted from changes to the filtering rules which came into effect in November 2020 and now has a clean DBS certificate. 
  3. link to a discussion on theForum from an individual looking for advice on disclosing his conviction for a role involving an enhanced DBS check.
  4. A link to Unlocks Annual Report 2019-20.
  5. Details of a new vacancy at Unlock for the role of Chief Executive Officer.

The full update provides a summary of:

  1. the latest updates to our self-help information site for people with convictions
  2. recent posts to our online magazine, theRecord
  3. discussions on our online forum
  4. other news and developments that might be of interest to individuals with a criminal record.

Read the January 2021 update in full.

Best wishes,

Unlock

Notes

  • All previous updates can be found in full in the ‘Latest updates’ section of our Information Hub
  • For more self-help information, please visit hub.unlock.org.uk
  • If you have any questions about this information, please contact our helpline
  • If you’ve been forwarded this email, you can sign up to receive these updates directly by clicking here and selecting to receive ‘News/updates for people with convictions’
  • If you have found this information use, please leave us your feedback and/or consider making a donation.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

What you can read next

Visit to Northern Ireland / NIACRO / Difficulties with employment interview
Unlock Annual Report 2017/2018
Monthly update – September 2020