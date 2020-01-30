Monthly update – January 2020

We’ve just published our update for January 2020.

This months update includes:

 

  1. A new ‘Do I need to disclose my criminal record?’ tool which aims to help individuals work out whether they need to disclose their criminal record .
  2. A personal story from an individual reflecting on their experiences since their conviction ten years ago.
  3. A link to a discussion on theForum around the differing approaches of probation and social services to somebody looking to reintegrate back into their family.
  4. Our winter 2019/20 newsletter which provides updates on the news at Unlock in the last 3 months.
  5. Details of the launch of the #FairChecks movement which is calling on the government to launch a major review of the legislation relating to criminal record disclosure.

 

The full update provides a summary of:

  1. the latest updates to our self-help information site for people with convictions
  2. recent posts to our online magazine, theRecord
  3. discussions on our online forum
  4. other news and developments that might be of interest to individuals with a criminal record.

Read the January 2020 update in full.

Best wishes,

Unlock

Notes

  • All previous updates can be found in full in the ‘Latest updates’ section of our Information Hub
  • For more self-help information, please visit hub.unlock.org.uk
  • If you have any questions about this information, please contact our helpline
  • If you’ve been forwarded this email, you can sign up to receive these updates directly by clicking here and selecting to receive ‘News/updates for people with convictions’
  • If you have found this information use, please leave us your feedback and/or consider making a donation.
