Monthly update – January 2020
by Debbie Sadler (Advice Manager) / Thursday, 30 January 2020 / Published in Information Hub, News @ Unlock, News & Media
We’ve just published our update for January 2020.
This months update includes:
- A new ‘Do I need to disclose my criminal record?’ tool which aims to help individuals work out whether they need to disclose their criminal record .
- A personal story from an individual reflecting on their experiences since their conviction ten years ago.
- A link to a discussion on theForum around the differing approaches of probation and social services to somebody looking to reintegrate back into their family.
- Our winter 2019/20 newsletter which provides updates on the news at Unlock in the last 3 months.
- Details of the launch of the #FairChecks movement which is calling on the government to launch a major review of the legislation relating to criminal record disclosure.
The full update provides a summary of:
- the latest updates to our self-help information site for people with convictions
- recent posts to our online magazine, theRecord
- discussions on our online forum
- other news and developments that might be of interest to individuals with a criminal record.
Read the January 2020 update in full.
Best wishes,
Unlock
Notes
- All previous updates can be found in full in the ‘Latest updates’ section of our Information Hub
- For more self-help information, please visit hub.unlock.org.uk
- If you have any questions about this information, please contact our helpline
- If you’ve been forwarded this email, you can sign up to receive these updates directly by clicking here and selecting to receive ‘News/updates for people with convictions’
- If you have found this information use, please leave us your feedback and/or consider making a donation.
