Monthly update – February 2020
by Debbie Sadler (Advice Manager) / Friday, 28 February 2020 / Published in Information Hub, News @ Unlock, News & Media
We’ve just published our update for February 2020.
This months update includes:
- A new post on how the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) helps individuals protect their personal data and why it’s important to ask employers to delete any criminal record data which they should no longer lawfully hold.
- A personal story from an individual who successfully challenged a court order which was preventing his conviction from becoming spent.
- A link to a discussion on theForum from 30sell who is interested in finding out about other people’s experiences of applying for voluntary roles with non-profit organisations.
- A post from Christopher Stacey, Unlock’s co-director asking for the Charity Commission to publish an independent review of their decision making process as half of the applications it has received from people with convictions wishing to serve as trustees or senior managers have been refused.
- Details of the four new trustees who joined the Unlock board this month.
The full update provides a summary of:
- the latest updates to our self-help information site for people with convictions
- recent posts to our online magazine, theRecord
- discussions on our online forum
- other news and developments that might be of interest to individuals with a criminal record.
Read the February 2020 update in full.
Best wishes,
Unlock
Notes
- All previous updates can be found in full in the ‘Latest updates’ section of our Information Hub
- For more self-help information, please visit hub.unlock.org.uk
- If you have any questions about this information, please contact our helpline
- If you’ve been forwarded this email, you can sign up to receive these updates directly by clicking here and selecting to receive ‘News/updates for people with convictions’
- If you have found this information use, please leave us your feedback and/or consider making a donation.
