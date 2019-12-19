Monthly update – December 2019

We’ve just published our update for December 2019.

This months update includes:

  1. New information on travelling to Russia with a criminal record.
  2. A personal story highlighting how an individual was dismissed from his job after his employers unlawfully became aware of his 31 year old criminal record.
  3. A link to a discussion on theForum around the media interest in a person with a conviction involved in the terrorist attack at London Bridge.
  4. A review of the work that Unlock has been doing and criminal record developments over the last 12 months.
  5. Details of our priorities for government in 2020.

The full update provides a summary of:

  1. the latest updates to our self-help information site for people with convictions
  2. recent posts to our online magazine, theRecord
  3. discussions on our online forum
  4. other news and developments that might be of interest to individuals with a criminal record.

Read the December 2019 update in full.

Best wishes,

Unlock

Notes

  • All previous updates can be found in full in the ‘Latest updates’ section of our Information Hub
  • For more self-help information, please visit hub.unlock.org.uk
  • If you have any questions about this information, please contact our helpline
  • If you’ve been forwarded this email, you can sign up to receive these updates directly by clicking here and selecting to receive ‘News/updates for people with convictions’
  • If you have found this information use, please leave us your feedback and/or consider making a donation.
