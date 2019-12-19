Monthly update – December 2019
by Debbie Sadler (Advice Manager) / Thursday, 19 December 2019 / Published in Information Hub, News @ Unlock, News & Media
We’ve just published our update for December 2019.
This months update includes:
- New information on travelling to Russia with a criminal record.
- A personal story highlighting how an individual was dismissed from his job after his employers unlawfully became aware of his 31 year old criminal record.
- A link to a discussion on theForum around the media interest in a person with a conviction involved in the terrorist attack at London Bridge.
- A review of the work that Unlock has been doing and criminal record developments over the last 12 months.
- Details of our priorities for government in 2020.
The full update provides a summary of:
- the latest updates to our self-help information site for people with convictions
- recent posts to our online magazine, theRecord
- discussions on our online forum
- other news and developments that might be of interest to individuals with a criminal record.
Read the December 2019 update in full.
Best wishes,
Unlock
Notes
- All previous updates can be found in full in the ‘Latest updates’ section of our Information Hub
- For more self-help information, please visit hub.unlock.org.uk
- If you have any questions about this information, please contact our helpline
- If you’ve been forwarded this email, you can sign up to receive these updates directly by clicking here and selecting to receive ‘News/updates for people with convictions’
- If you have found this information use, please leave us your feedback and/or consider making a donation.
