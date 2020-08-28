Monthly update – August 2020

We’ve just published our update for August 2020.
This months update includes:
- New information to address some of the issues people face in telling a partner, family member or friend about their criminal record.
- A personal story from an individual who, as a victim of domestic violence, received a conviction but, has gone on to fulfil their dream of becoming a nurse.
- A link to a discussion on theForum around home insurance and the changes recently made by some insurers who have refused to renew the policies of people with unspent convictions, despite their previously being disclosed.
- Details of a criminal records webinar being held on 16th September 2020 for anybody who deals with criminal records in the course of their work.
The full update provides a summary of:
- the latest updates to our self-help information site for people with convictions
- recent posts to our online magazine, theRecord
- discussions on our online forum
- other news and developments that might be of interest to individuals with a criminal record.
Read the August 2020 update in full.
Best wishes,
Unlock
Notes
- All previous updates can be found in full in the ‘Latest updates’ section of our Information Hub
- For more self-help information, please visit hub.unlock.org.uk
- If you have any questions about this information, please contact our helpline
- If you’ve been forwarded this email, you can sign up to receive these updates directly by clicking here and selecting to receive ‘News/updates for people with convictions’
- If you have found this information use, please leave us your feedback and/or consider making a donation.