Monthly update – April 2020

by / Thursday, 30 April 2020 / Published in Information Hub, News @ Unlock, News & Media

We’ve just published our update for April 2020.

This months update includes:

  1. New information setting out the latest information and advice on Covid-19 and how it impacts on those with a criminal record.
  2. An update to our page on Working in Government – security vetting/security clearance which provides an example of the CTC/SC questionnaire.
  3. A personal story from an individual who secured a job with the Civil Service after serving a 12 year prison sentence.
  4. A link to a discussion on theForum highlighting individuals different experiences of probation appointments during the Covid-19 lock-down.
  5. A link to our spring 2020 newsletter which provides an update on the news at Unlock in the last 3 months.

 

The full update provides a summary of:

  1. the latest updates to our self-help information site for people with convictions
  2. recent posts to our online magazine, theRecord
  3. discussions on our online forum
  4. other news and developments that might be of interest to individuals with a criminal record.

Read the April 2020 update in full.

Best wishes,

Unlock

Notes

  All previous updates can be found in full in the 'Latest updates' section of our Information Hub
  For more self-help information, please visit hub.unlock.org.uk
  If you have any questions about this information, please contact our helpline
  • If you’ve been forwarded this email, you can sign up to receive these updates directly by clicking here and selecting to receive ‘News/updates for people with convictions’
  • If you have found this information use, please leave us your feedback and/or consider making a donation.
