Monthly update – April 2020
by Debbie Sadler (Advice Manager) / Thursday, 30 April 2020 / Published in Information Hub, News @ Unlock, News & Media
We’ve just published our update for April 2020.
This months update includes:
- New information setting out the latest information and advice on Covid-19 and how it impacts on those with a criminal record.
- An update to our page on Working in Government – security vetting/security clearance which provides an example of the CTC/SC questionnaire.
- A personal story from an individual who secured a job with the Civil Service after serving a 12 year prison sentence.
- A link to a discussion on theForum highlighting individuals different experiences of probation appointments during the Covid-19 lock-down.
- A link to our spring 2020 newsletter which provides an update on the news at Unlock in the last 3 months.
The full update provides a summary of:
- the latest updates to our self-help information site for people with convictions
- recent posts to our online magazine, theRecord
- discussions on our online forum
- other news and developments that might be of interest to individuals with a criminal record.
Read the April 2020 update in full.
Best wishes,
Unlock
