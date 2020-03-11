Job vacancy – Fundraising Manager – Trusts and Foundations (part-time)

Fundraising Manager – Trusts and Foundations (part-time)

This is an exciting opportunity for an exceptional individual with proven experience to join our small and successful, national charity as our Fundraising Manager. The purpose of the job is to research and identify trust and foundation funding opportunities for Unlock and maximise immediate and long-term income.

The successful candidate will work with the co-directors to develop current and future project plans and write compelling proposals/applications to secure significant income from trusts and foundations. They will co-ordinate input from across relevant team members and collate internal data to write and deliver timely and accurate funder reports. They will help build and maintain strategic relationships with funders and lead on donor communications across various channels.

Our ideal candidate will have experience as a professional fundraiser with a proven success in securing funds through an application process. They will have excellent written and spoken communication skills, a strong track record of grant income generation and a commitment to Unlock’s mission. They will need to be self-motivated, able to work with minimal supervision and committed to working as part of a small and friendly team based at our office in Maidstone.

Salary & hours

Contract: Part-time, permanent

Hours of work: 22.5 hours (equivalent 3 days) per week spread across 3 – 5 days, Monday to Friday. There may be potential to increase hours as Unlock develops new projects.

Salary: £17,020 per annum (£28,366 full-time equivalent)

Based at: Based at our Maidstone office, the post-holder may work flexibly either in the office or from home with a minimum of one office day per week).

Unlock

We are an independent, highly respected social inclusion charity based in Kent. Established in 2000, we provide information, advice and support to individuals dealing with the ongoing effects of criminal record. Our knowledge and insight help us to work with government, employers and others, to change policies and practices to create a fairer and more inclusive society so that people with criminal records can move on in their lives.

Unlock is an equal opportunities organisation and committed to increasing diversity. Applications from candidates who are BME, have a disability or who are from a less privileged background are particularly encouraged. We warmly welcome applications from all suitably skilled people regardless of background and we are especially keen to appoint people who have themselves met with and overcome the disadvantages of having a criminal record.

To apply

Download the job recruitment pack and application form from www.unlock.org.uk.

If you would like an informal discussion about the role before you apply, you can contact Julie Harmsworth, Co-director, at Julie.Harmsworth@unlock.org.uk to arrange.

Closing date for applications is Thursday 30 April 2020

Interviews will be held in Maidstone on Monday 18 May 2020

Email admin@unlock.org.uk or call 01622 230705 if you have any queries.