Introducing our new CEO: Angela Cairns

We’re delighted to announce that experienced charity leader Angela Cairns will be the charity’s new Chief Executive, and will take up the role on Monday 17 May.

Angela joins Unlock after five years as CEO of the criminal justice charity Shannon Trust. She has worked in the voluntary sector since 2002, supporting people to bring about positive change in their lives. Specialised in leading small organisations that punch above their weight, Angela has a strong track record in organisational development, frontline delivery and advocating for change. She is passionate about bringing the voices of people experiencing discrimination and disadvantage to the forefront of debate.

Having recently celebrated the charity’s 21st birthday and launched an ambitious new strategy for the next five years, it’s an exciting time to welcome Angela’s energy, passion and expertise to the organisation.

Mark Rowe, Chair of Trustees at Unlock, said:

“Everyone at Unlock is delighted that Angela is joining Unlock at this exciting time for the charity. She brings a wealth of leadership experience from her previous charity and criminal justice sector roles. She will be a hugely valuable asset for Unlock as we build on our successes to date and begin to deliver our ambitious new strategic plan to continue support our beneficiaries.”

Angela said: