Help us plan our future work

As a small charity rooted in the experiences of people with a criminal record, it’s really important that our work is shaped by the needs of the people that we exist to help.

We are developing our plans for Unlock’s work in the next few years. We want to make sure that they reflect what people with criminal records want and need from us. Let us know your views through this short survey. Every single response will help shape Unlock’s plans for the future.

Complete the survey here

This year, we come to the end of our current strategic plan. Strategy can sometimes feel detached from the day to day experiences of people dealing with the effects of a criminal record. That’s why we want to hear your thoughts about what we should focus on over the next few years. A lot has changed since the planning for our current strategy that started in 2015 and we want to use this opportunity to have a really good look at:

1. what the problems people face are

2. what we think we can do about them

3. what our objectives are

4. how we’re going to achieve them

The end result will be a plan that is both ambitious and realistic, where we’re clear on our purpose, our objectives and how we plan to achieve them.

We’ve put together a set of questions so we can find out what matters to you. The answers are completely confidential, although there’s an option at the end to sign up to learn more about the next steps of this work get involved in other ways.

We’re using Google Forms to collect responses to this survey. No personal details are required, and all responses are completely confidential. We will store survey responses safely and securely on our systems. Find out more about how we look after your data in our privacy policy.

As a way of saying thank you, we’re offering a £25 Love2Shop voucher to one randomly selected person who provides an email address when completing the survey before Friday 28th February 2020.

Complete the survey here