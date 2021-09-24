Some examples of people we’ve helped

/ / Published in Case work, Helpline, News & Media, News on Unlock's work for individuals, Support case studies

Looking back over the last couple of months, we’ve written up a few examples of the people we’ve helped.

We hope they give a good idea of how we help people.

More importantly, we think that these examples show how people with convictions are able to overcome some of the barriers that have been put in their way due to their criminal record.

We’ve posted the examples below as case studies in the support section of our website:

 

 

Barney – The discrimination I faced by insurers following my conviction was a real eye opener

Hilario – Being clear on disclosure rules allowed me to get settled status in the UK

StephanieHaving failed to get Google to remove links to my name an application to the ICO proved more successful

 

