Some examples of people we’ve helped

Looking back over the last couple of months, we’ve written up a few examples of the people we’ve helped.

We hope they give a good idea of how we help people.

However, more importantly than our role, we think that these examples show how people with convictions are able to overcome some of the barriers that have been put in their way due to their criminal record.

We’ve posted the examples below as case studies in the support section of our website:

Bernie – The help I received from Unlock enabled me to work again

Ian – Unlock provided me with information and advice and introduced me to another business start up

Ulrik – Applying for a degree in medicine doesn’t mean universities are exempt from disclosure laws

Zara – People with a criminal record don’t always remember the details of their convictions: self-disclosure almost cost me my job