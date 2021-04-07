Some examples of people we’ve helped

Looking back over the last couple of months, we’ve written up a few examples of the people we’ve helped.

We hope they give a good idea of how we help people.

More importantly, we think that these examples show how people with convictions are able to overcome some of the barriers that have been put in their way due to their criminal record.

We’ve posted the examples below as case studies in the support section of our website:

Asher – Unlock helped me to get links to online information about my conviction removed

Donald – Getting support from Unlock to challenge an ineligible DBS check allowed me to keep my job with the NHS

Omar – Being told that I might be placed on a DBS barred list made me relive my conviction 24 years later