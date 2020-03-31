Some examples of people we’ve helped

by / Tuesday, 31 March 2020 / Published in Case work, Helpline, News & Media, News on Unlock's work for individuals, Support case studies

Looking back over the last couple of months, we’ve written up a few examples of the people we’ve helped.

We hope they give a good idea of how we help people.

However, more importantly than our role, we think that these examples show how people with convictions are able to overcome some of the barriers that have been put in their way due to their criminal record.

We’ve posted the examples below as case studies in the support section of our website:

 

Caleb – Knowing that it was possible to challenge an ineligible criminal record check led to me getting a job in the NHS

Felix – I’m now working in my dream job thanks to the information and support I was given by Unlock

Thea“Clear wording on application forms means applicants know what to disclose”

WesHaving a better understanding of how much access an employer could have to my criminal record gave me the confidence to challenge an employer’s request 

 

 

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Media enquiries

Latest news

Read more news here

Have your say!

TOP
We use cookies on this website to help us improve it.
Find out more about how we use cookies in our privacy policy - click here
Click here to remove this notice