Some examples of people we’ve helped
Looking back over the last couple of months, we’ve written up a few examples of the people we’ve helped.
We hope they give a good idea of how we help people.
However, more importantly than our role, we think that these examples show how people with convictions are able to overcome some of the barriers that have been put in their way due to their criminal record.
We’ve posted the examples below as case studies in the support section of our website:
Caleb – Knowing that it was possible to challenge an ineligible criminal record check led to me getting a job in the NHS
Felix – I’m now working in my dream job thanks to the information and support I was given by Unlock
Thea – “Clear wording on application forms means applicants know what to disclose”
Wes – Having a better understanding of how much access an employer could have to my criminal record gave me the confidence to challenge an employer’s request
