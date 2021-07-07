Some examples of people we’ve helped

/ / Published in Case work, Helpline, News & Media, News on Unlock's work for individuals, Support case studies

Looking back over the last couple of months, we’ve written up a few examples of the people we’ve helped.

We hope they give a good idea of how we help people.

More importantly, we think that these examples show how people with convictions are able to overcome some of the barriers that have been put in their way due to their criminal record.

We’ve posted the examples below as case studies in the support section of our website:

 

 

Jaxon – I used Unlock’s list of insurance brokers to get public liability insurance

Maryam – I successfully challenged the police over the disclosure of my filtered caution

TommyA call to the Unlock helpline led to my conviction becoming spent and a new job

 

