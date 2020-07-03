Some examples of people we’ve helped

Looking back over the last couple of months, we’ve written up a few examples of the people we’ve helped.

We hope they give a good idea of how we help people.

However, more importantly than our role, we think that these examples show how people with convictions are able to overcome some of the barriers that have been put in their way due to their criminal record.

We’ve posted the examples below as case studies in the support section of our website:

Charles – Information and advice is great but Unlock also gave me encouragement and support

Mehmet – Unlock helped me take the steps necessary to achieve my ultimate goal

Sean – My employer tried to adhere to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) but this just caused more confusion