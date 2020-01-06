Some examples of people we’ve helped
Looking back over the last couple of months, we’ve written up a few examples of the people we’ve helped.
We hope they give a good idea of how we help people.
However, more importantly than our role, we think that these examples show how people with convictions are able to overcome some of the barriers that have been put in their way due to their criminal record.
We’ve posted the examples below as case studies in the support section of our website:
Aishah – University removes Disqualification by Association (DbA) form from their application process
Charlie – “I disclosed my conviction and still got a job”
Harold – “I successfully challenged a council’s taxi licensing decision in court and got my taxi licence”
Sheila – Travelling to the USA on an ESTA despite having a criminal record
Toni – “I disclosed my conviction for a teaching assistant job and was successful”
