Some examples of people we’ve helped

Looking back over the last couple of months, we’ve written up a few examples of the people we’ve helped.

We hope they give a good idea of how we help people.

However, more importantly than our role, we think that these examples show how people with convictions are able to overcome some of the barriers that have been put in their way due to their criminal record.

We’ve posted the examples below as case studies in the support section of our website:

Grace – Having a better understanding of criminal record check eligibility gave me the confidence to challenge an ineligible check

Noah – Getting the right information and advice from Unlock meant that I could continue with my university course

Terry – Opening a bank account has finally made me feel ‘normal’ again