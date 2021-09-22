Criminal records webinar Wednesday 12 January 2022

Do you deal with criminal records in your work? You might be helping people with convictions who are applying for jobs, or working in recruitment/HR and making hiring decisions or carrying out DBS checks.

If any of these apply to you, book a place and join us on Wednesday 12 January 2022 for our webinar on understanding the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act and the disclosure of criminal records.

The criminal records system in England and Wales is complex and often confusing. There are over 11 million people with a criminal record. The Rehabilitation of Offenders Act is a piece of legislation that sets out when convictions become ‘spent’, and it’s important to know the difference between unspent and spent convictions and when they need to be disclosed.



When and where?

Wednesday 12 January 2022, 2-4pm, Online

(Please join at 1.45pm to begin promptly at 2pm – thank you)

Price: £49 (if booked before 1 December, normal price £59)

Price includes a course pack with materials and useful resources which will be sent to you before the webinar.

Places are limited, so book now to guarantee your place. If you wish to be notified on any future webinars, please email admin@unlockorg.uk

Who i s it for?

The webinar is aimed at anyone who deals with criminal records in their work. You might be helping people with convictions who are applying for jobs, or you might be working in recruitment/HR and making hiring decisions or carrying on DBS checks.

What it will cover

The levels of DBS criminal record check and what they disclose

How individuals can find out about their criminal record

The Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 and spent convictions

The ‘ filtering ’ rules and protected cautions/convictions

Good practice in asking about criminal records for employment and volunteering

To find out more and to book, visit our Eventbrite page.

If you have any questions, email admin@unlock.org.uk.

This webinar is part of the training that we provide.