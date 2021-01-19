Could you be our new CEO?

We’re excited to announce that applications are now open for our new Chief Executive Officer.

As we anticipate the start of our next ambitious strategy, which includes the development of our digital capacity, we’re looking for a hands-on leader; someone who can work alongside our dedicated staff and volunteers, and stand up for our beneficiaries as we enter the next stage of our development.

This is a tremendous opportunity to build on our momentum and lead a well-respected and impactful organisation. The new CEO will be working with a dedicated team and an effective board of trustees to enable them to continue to build on our strong reputation and enhance our impact.

If you’re interested in the role or want to have an informal conversation about it, please visit our vacancies page.