Co-director Chris to move on from Unlock and join Clinks

After 12 years at Unlock, and over seven years as co-director, Christopher Stacey will be leaving the charity at the end of January to take up the role of Director of Support and Development at Clinks.

Mark Rowe, Chair of the board of trustees, said:

“Chris has been a terrific colleague and asset to Unlock, and has made a real difference to the lives of people with a criminal record. We wish him well as he pursues the next opportunity in his career. The Board and Unlock’s co-director have agreed to take this opportunity to recruit a CEO to take forward Unlock’s work and further details of this will shortly be released.”

Chris said:

“It’s going to feel bittersweet for me to move on from Unlock after 12 years. I’m incredibly proud of my time at the charity, and it has been an absolute privilege to have been co-director of such an amazing and unique charity for the last seven years. For a small charity, Unlock has really packed a punch when it comes to impact, and put simply, it’s a fantastic organisation. It’s got a great reputation, it’s in a strong position and it’s had some amazing successes. I know that it will continue to go from strength to strength in the future. It represents a cause that I am deeply passionate about and I will continue to champion Unlock and its mission in any way that I can.“

