Criminal records webinar on 29th July – Booking now open

Do you deal with criminal records in your work? You might be helping people with convictions who are applying for jobs, or you might be working in recruitment/HR and making hiring decisions or carrying out DBS checks.

If any of these apply to you, book a place and join us on the 29th July for our webinar on understanding the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act and the disclosure of criminal records.

Are you up to date with the laws around disclosing criminal records?

Do you know what it means when a conviction becomes spent under the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974?

When do cautions or convictions no longer show up on DBS checks?

Do you feel confident in advising people whether they need to disclose?

In recruitment, are you confident in how to make sure you’re asking the right questions and not taking into account information you shouldn’t be?

The criminal records system in England and Wales is complex and often confusing. There are over 11 million people with a criminal record. The Rehabilitation of Offenders Act is a piece of legislation that sets out when convictions become ‘spent’, and it’s important to know the difference between unspent and spent convictions and when they need to be disclosed. Many jobs and volunteering roles involve standard or enhanced DBS checks and it’s important to know what comes back on them because the DBS has a system of ‘filtering’ certain cautions and convictions.

When and where?

Wednesday 29th July, 2-4pm, Online

£59 (£49 if booked before the end of June)

Price includes a course pack with materials and useful resources which will be sent to you before the webinar

Places are limited, so book now to guarantee your place

Who’s it for?

The webinar is aimed at anyone who deals with criminal records in their work.

What it’ll cover

1. The levels of DBS criminal record check and what they disclose

2. How individuals can find out about their criminal record

3. The Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 and spent convictions

4. The filtering rules and protected cautions/convictions

5. Good practice in asking about criminal records for employment and volunteering

