Each year we publish our annual report and accounts – which you can read in full on the Charity Commission’s website. In a year like no other, we’re proud that we continued to grow and develop our support, policy work and advocacy for people with criminal records. We’re also incredibly grateful to all the funders, individual donors and volunteers who support our work. Below is a summary of what we achieved in the year 2020-21.
Unlock’s annual report 2020/21
/ Tuesday, 09 November 2021 / Published in Latest, News @ Unlock, News & Media