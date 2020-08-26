Advising with Conviction workshop – Online event 25th November 2020

We are pleased to announce a new date for our popular Advising with Conviction workshop. Due to Covid-19, this will now be an online event. We are also continuing to take bookings for our in-house training for organisations that are looking to run training for groups of staff.

Advising with Conviction – Full-day training workshop – Online event

Wednesday 25th November 2020

Online| 9.30am – 4.00pm | From £139 per person – Book your place here

Please book early to avoid disappointment.

As experts on criminal record disclosure, we provide high-quality training to front-line practitioners to ensure that they have accurate and up-to-date knowledge and skills when advising people with convictions.

Why is it important?

Are you up to date with the laws around disclosing criminal records?

The Rehabilitation of Offenders Act changed in 2014 for the first time in 40 years. The DBS now has a system for ‘filtering’ cautions and convictions

Do you feel confident in advising your clients on whether they need to disclose, and if they do, how to do so?

Giving accurate and good quality advice to people with convictions will help them to increase their chances of finding and keeping a job!

There’s more information about what the training covers and how to book, in the training section.

Can’t make this date?

We will be holding further training days – find out more about currently planned training dates.

Book early, as our sessions tend to sell-out fairly quickly!

To receive details of future sessions, sign up to our mailing list. Alternatively, email your details to admin@unlock.org.uk and we’ll let you know as soon as the new training dates are announced.

Part of a team that needs this training?

If you have several colleagues who would benefit from this training, it may be more cost effective for us to come to you. We run ‘in-house’ training workshops precisely for this reason.

More information about our training

Our training is endorsed by the Probation Institute and the Institute of Employability Professionals.

We passionately believe that anybody who works with people who have convictions should understand the issues that we cover in this training. The costs we charge simply cover our costs as a small independent charity – we do not profit from this training; we do it because we want to make sure people with convictions get accurate, reliable advice!

You can find out more information about our training on our website.

Some of the feedback we get

I work with offenders/ex-offenders/prisoners. They are constantly asking about their convictions and now I know, thank you.

Very little access to training (relevant training) for 3rd sector practitioners. This was perfect.

Excellent trainer. Well structured presentation. Very informative and made a very complex subject understandable, thank you.

Really informative and I now understand how to calculate rehabilitation periods accurately. I’d also never heard about filtering until today. Great trainer!

Because it’s hugely relevant to everyone we work with.

All Offender Managers need this training.

Should be mandatory to all practitioners.

Out of 191 participants who attended 18 sessions:

93% rated the content as excellent or good

97% rated the structure as excellent or good

100% rated the trainer as excellent or good

100% rated the quality of the material presented and information available to take away as excellent or good

Any questions?

If you have any questions about our training, email admin@unlock.org.uk or call 01622 230705 and ask to speak to Debbie Young.