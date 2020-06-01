Big news! Two new job vacancies at Unlock

We’re excited to announce two new job vacancies. We’re looking for ambitious, creative and determined individuals to join our small staff team to become our first Digital and communications manager and our first Policy officer.

A summary of the roles can be found below, with links to a recruitment pack for each.

To apply for one of the roles, download the job application form and equal opportunities form, and follow the instructions in the recruitment pack.

The closing date for applications for both roles is 10am, Wednesday 8th July 2020.

If you would like an informal discussion about either role before you apply, you can contact Christopher Stacey, co-director, at christopher.stacey@unlock.org.uk to arrange.

If you have any questions about the application form or application process, please email admin@unlock.org.uk.

Unlock is an equal opportunities organisation and committed to increasing diversity. Applications from candidates who are BME, have a disability or who are from a less privileged background are particularly encouraged. We warmly welcome applications from all suitably skilled people regardless of background and we are especially keen to appoint people who have themselves met with and overcome the disadvantages of having a criminal record. A past criminal record is not a requirement for this role but nor is it a bar. See the recruitment packs for each role for more information.

1. Digital and communications manager

£28,366 per annum . Full time, permanent.

. Full time, permanent. Home-based , with visits to the Maidstone office as and when required, with a minimum of 6 per year.

, with visits to the Maidstone office as and when required, with a minimum of 6 per year. Download the recruitment pack here .

. Download the job application form and equal opportunities form.

This is an exciting opportunity for an ambitious and creative individual that is committed to the use of digital and communications to improve people’s lives.

The digital and communications manager role is a new post in the charity, taking an operational lead in implementing key aspects of the charity’s first digital strategy. This ambitious strategy aims to ensure that digital enables Unlock to increase the reach, accessibility and impact of our work to improve the lives of people with criminal records. The new role will also support Unlock to continue to ‘punch above its weight’ in policy, influencing and other ways by developing the charity’s external communications.

The role includes coordinating Unlock’s digital presence to ensure that we reach as many people as possible and help them to self-serve digitally, optimising digital tools to improve engagement – websites, video, communications, email and social media. The role will lead on embedding digital design principles into our work, joining-up our content approach, implementing innovative tools to help people and redeveloping the Unlock websites. The role will be responsible for creating powerful communications that raises the voice and experiences of people with criminal records, increases awareness of Unlock’s work and supports our policy and influencing work to challenge the stigma and discrimination that people face.

2. Policy officer

£28,366 per annum . Full time, 2 year fixed term contract with potential for extension.

. Full time, 2 year fixed term contract with potential for extension. Home-based , with visits to the Maidstone office as and when required, with a minimum of 6 per year.

, with visits to the Maidstone office as and when required, with a minimum of 6 per year. Download the recruitment pack here .

. Download the job application form and equal opportunities form.

This is an exciting opportunity for an ambitious and determined individual with a track record of influencing policy to achieve real change.

The policy officer role is a new post created to support the charity’s work to reform policy and legislation to reduce the stigma and discrimination that people with criminal records face. With a focus on reforming the criminal records regime, the policy officer will build on Unlock’s recent work – including successful legal intervention in the Supreme Court, the #FairChecks movement and work on the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 – to influence policy makers and key stakeholders to secure changes to legislation and government policy.

The role also includes supporting the development of Unlock’s strategy of using the law for achieving change in policy, as well as building on the charity’s previous research to develop a strategy that strengthens the evidence-base for changes in policies and practices that will have a positive impact on the lives of people we exist to help.